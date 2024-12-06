



The 12th edition of the India-Singapore Joint Military Training (JMT) exercise commenced on October 21, 2024, at the Kalaikunda Air Force Station in West Bengal and will run until November 21, 2024. This collaborative effort between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) aims to enhance operational competencies and strengthen defence relations between the two nations.





Key Objectives of the Exercise





Advanced Air Combat Simulations: The exercise will feature realistic combat scenarios to improve tactical skills.





Joint Mission Planning: Teams from both air forces will collaborate on mission strategies.





Debriefing Sessions: Post-mission analyses will facilitate learning and performance improvement.





Participation Details





The RSAF is contributing its largest contingent to date, including:





Aircrew From F-16 and F-15 Squadrons





G-550 Airborne Early Warning And Control (AEW&C) Aircraft





C-130 Transport Aircraft





The IAF will deploy a diverse fleet comprising:





Rafale And Mirage-2000 Fighters





Sukhoi Su-30MKI, TEJAS, MiG-29, And Jaguar aircraft





The JMT exercise has been conducted annually since its inception under a bilateral agreement established in 2007, which promotes defence cooperation. This year's exercise follows the RSAF's participation in Exercise Tarang Shakti, one of the largest multinational aerial exercises hosted by the IAF, indicating a deepening professional relationship between the two air forces.





Additional Activities





In addition to combat training, personnel from both air forces will engage in:





Best Practices Sharing: Learning from each other’s operational experiences.





Sports Activities: Promoting camaraderie through friendly competitions.





Cultural Exchanges: Fostering mutual understanding and respect .





The ongoing exercise underscores the robust bilateral defence relationship between India and Singapore, reflecting years of collaboration through joint exercises. The outcomes are expected to enhance strategic partnerships in the Asia-Pacific region and improve response capabilities to regional security challenges.







