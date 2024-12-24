



Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma has expressed optimism about strengthening U.S.-India relations, emphasizing a commitment to enhancing cooperation across various sectors. His upcoming visit to India, scheduled for February 18-23, 2024, is part of this initiative, where he will engage with senior government officials and business leaders to discuss issues such as economic development, security, and technology.





Verma highlighted that the U.S.-India partnership has entered a new era of convergence, marked by significant progress over the past quarter-century. He noted that bilateral trade has increased tenfold since 2000, supporting approximately 4,25,000 American jobs. This growth is attributed to collaborative efforts in areas like energy and defence, including landmark initiatives such as the U.S.-India civil nuclear deal.





His remarks underscore a broader strategy to reaffirm the United States' commitment to a "free, open, secure, and prosperous" Indo-Pacific region. This visit is particularly significant following recent high-level engagements between U.S. and Indian officials, reinforcing the ongoing dialogue aimed at addressing shared global challenges.





ANI







