India's Steady State Superconducting Tokamak Nuclear Fusion Reactor





India's recent advancements in nuclear fusion technology have positioned it as a significant player in the global race for sustainable energy. The SST-1 Tokamak, operational since 2013, has achieved plasma temperatures 20 times hotter than the Sun, marking a notable milestone in fusion research. This achievement comes as China continues to make headlines with its EAST reactor, which recently sustained plasma for 1,000 seconds, setting a new world record.





India's Steady State Superconducting Tokamak-1 Tokamak





Achieved plasma temperatures around 200 million degrees Celsius.





India’s SST-1, operational since 2013, is its answer to cutting-edge fusion technology. It creates temperatures 20 times hotter than the Sun’s core, marking India as one of six nations with a superconducting Tokamak.





India is set to advance its nuclear fusion capabilities with the development of the Steady-State Superconducting Tokamak-2 (SST-2), a next-generation fusion reactor. Construction is expected to commence in 2027, marking a significant step in India's ambition to lead in sustainable energy solutions.





India is making significant strides in nuclear fusion research, particularly with its Steady State Superconducting Tokamak (SST-1) project. Recently, SST-1 achieved a remarkable milestone by generating plasma at temperatures 20 times hotter than the Sun's core. This achievement positions India competitively alongside China's Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), which has also been advancing in fusion technology.

India is planning to develop SST-2, a next-generation fusion reactor that will incorporate advanced features such as biological shielding and improved plasma control systems. Construction for SST-2 is expected to begin in 2027, marking another step towards India's ambition to be a leader in sustainable energy through nuclear fusion.





China's EAST Reactor:





China's Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), also known as the "artificial sun," has achieved a ground breaking milestone in nuclear fusion research. On January 20, 2025, EAST sustained plasma for an impressive 1,066 seconds, shattering the previous record of 403 seconds set in 2023.





The EAST reactor operates at temperatures exceeding 100 million degrees Celsius, which is critical for achieving stable fusion reactions.





Comparative Insights





Feature India (SST-1) China (EAST) Plasma Temperature 200 million degrees Celsius 100 million degrees Celsius Sustained Plasma Duration Not specified 1,000 seconds Operational Since 2013 2006 Global Standing One of six superconducting Tokamaks Leading in sustained plasma duration





Implications For Fusion Research





The advancements made by India and China highlight the competitive nature of nuclear fusion research. While India's SST-1 demonstrates significant temperature capabilities, China's EAST focuses on sustaining plasma for longer periods. Both nations are part of the larger ITER collaboration, which aims to develop fusion as a viable energy source.





Fusion technology is seen as a potential solution to global energy challenges due to its ability to produce clean energy without greenhouse gas emissions. The ongoing developments in both countries suggest that they are not only competing but also contributing to the global knowledge pool necessary for achieving practical fusion energy solutions.





India's achievement of creating plasma significantly hotter than that of the Sun underscores its growing role in the field of nuclear fusion. As both India and China continue to make strides, the future of fusion energy looks promising, with potential implications for energy security and environmental sustainability on a global scale.





