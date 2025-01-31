



ISRO is currently testing reusable technology on its Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), and the results have been positively received by ISRO's leadership. Recent experiments conducted in Mahendragiri demonstrated the feasibility of this technology, which aims to enhance the recovery process for rockets.





The NGLV is designed to support a variety of missions, including satellite launches and potential human spaceflight endeavours.





Former ISRO Chairman S. Somanath expressed satisfaction with the progress made in these tests, indicating that the agency is on track to refine its reusable launch capabilities.





This aligns with ISRO's broader goals of advancing its space technology and reducing launch costs, ultimately contributing to India's aspirations in space tourism and exploration.





ISRO's Current Testing Process





ISRO is currently testing several specific technologies in the development of its Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV). These technologies are crucial for enhancing the vehicle's performance and reusability.





Advanced Navigation Systems





The NGLV will feature sophisticated navigation systems to ensure precise trajectory control and landing capabilities. This technology is essential for the vehicle's ability to return safely to designated landing zones.





Steerable Grid Fins





Steerable grid fins are being developed to improve aerodynamic control during descent. These fins will allow for adjustments in flight path, enhancing the vehicle's ability to land accurately, whether on land or at sea.





Deployable Landing Legs





To facilitate safe landings, deployable landing legs are being integrated into the design. These legs will provide stability upon touchdown, crucial for reusability after multiple flights.





Advanced Avionics





The NGLV will incorporate advanced avionics systems that enhance communication, navigation, and control during flight. This technology is vital for managing the complexities of a partially reusable launch system.





Semi-Cryogenic Propulsion





The propulsion system will utilize semi-cryogenic technology, which is both efficient and cost-effective. This system is expected to use refined kerosene and liquid oxygen as fuel, contributing to the vehicle's overall performance.





Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTVL) Capability





The first stage of the NGLV is being designed with vertical take-off and vertical landing capabilities, similar to SpaceX's Falcon rockets. This feature is critical for achieving reusability.





Testing On Smaller Vehicles





ISRO plans to conduct tests on smaller-scale vehicles, such as a potential ADMIRE test vehicle, to validate these technologies before full-scale implementation in the NGLV.





These technologies collectively aim to make the NGLV a ground breaking addition to ISRO's launch capabilities, significantly enhancing India's position in the global space landscape while focusing on cost-effectiveness and sustainability





Challenges





ISRO's ability to innovate is constrained by restricted access to cutting-edge space technologies. Geopolitical factors and international regulations often limit collaborations with foreign space agencies, hindering the acquisition of advanced materials and systems necessary for developing reusable launch vehicles.





Insufficient Funding





The agency operates with a modest budget compared to leading global space organizations like NASA. This financial limitation restricts ISRO's capacity to invest in extensive research and development, which is crucial for advancing reusable technology. Increased funding would enable ISRO to undertake more ambitious projects and enhance its technological capabilities.





Bureaucratic Challenges





Internal bureaucratic processes can delay project timelines and complicate decision-making. Streamlining these processes would improve ISRO's efficiency in developing and deploying new technologies, including reusable systems.





Technological Development





Developing reliable and cost-effective reusable launch vehicles involves overcoming significant engineering challenges. Achieving high payload capacity while ensuring robustness under various conditions requires extensive research, testing, and innovation.





Competition From Other Space Agencies





ISRO faces increasing competition from other international players, particularly in the small satellite launch market. The emergence of reliable alternatives, such as SpaceX's Falcon 9, poses a challenge for ISRO's existing launch vehicles, necessitating rapid advancements in its reusable technology to maintain competitiveness.





These challenges underscore the complexities ISRO must navigate as it seeks to enhance its capabilities in reusable technology while continuing its legacy of successful space missions.





