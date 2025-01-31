



Aero India 2025 is set to feature a notable display of advanced military aviation, with the participation of both the US F-35 and the Russian Su-57 fighter jets. This event will take place from February 10 to 14, 2025, at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore.





The upcoming event is set to feature significant military aircraft, notably the debut of Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jet, marking its first appearance in India. This event will provide a platform for comparisons between the Su-57 and the American F-35, which has already been sold to several NATO allies, including Japan, Singapore, and Australia. The F-35 made its debut at Aero India in February 2023, showcasing its advanced capabilities in stealth technology and multirole combat operations.





The F-35, developed by Lockheed Martin, is confirmed to be part of the event. However, recent reports indicate that its flight demonstrations may be cancelled, although static displays are still anticipated. This aircraft had previously made its debut at Aero India in 2023. Designed with advanced stealth technology, the F-35 utilises radar-absorbing materials extensively, making it nearly invisible to radar. It is engineered for low observability in various combat scenarios, enhancing its survivability and first-strike capability.





The F-35 has a top speed of over Mach 1.6 and is optimized for multi-role operations, including air-to-air and ground attack missions. However, its supercruise capability (sustained supersonic flight without afterburners) is limited due to airframe constraints.





The Su-57, Russia's fifth-generation stealth fighter, will be showcased in India for the first time. The Russian Embassy has emphasized its significance, highlighting that this event marks a critical moment for showcasing Russian military technology in India. The Su-57 is designed for air superiority and precision strikes, featuring advanced stealth capabilities and avionics.





While the Su-57 also incorporates stealth features, including a radar-absorbing skin, it is designed to engage targets from specific angles to minimise detection. Critics argue that its larger radar cross-section may limit its stealth effectiveness compared to the F-35.





The Su-57 boasts a higher maximum speed of over Mach 2, which provides it with an advantage in raw performance. Its design allows for greater manoeuvrability in combat situations.





The presence of these two fifth-generation fighters at Aero India underscores the evolving dynamics in defence partnerships. The Su-57's debut is particularly significant given India's historical ties with Russia in defence procurement and technology sharing. Meanwhile, the F-35's participation reflects ongoing US-India defence cooperation, despite recent uncertainties regarding its flight demonstrations.





Aero India 2025 is set to be a significant event in the aerospace sector, particularly for American aerospace giants Lockheed Martin and Boeing, as they will have their first opportunity to observe the Russian Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet up close. This event, scheduled from February 10 to 14, 2025, in Bengaluru, will showcase two of the world's most advanced fifth-generation fighter jets: the F-35 from the US and the Su-57 from Russia.





Aero India 2025 promises to be a pivotal event for military aviation enthusiasts and defence strategists alike, showcasing cutting-edge technology from both the US and Russia amidst a backdrop of complex geopolitical relations.





