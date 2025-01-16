A breakthrough has been achieved in the Gaza conflict, with Israel and Hamas agreeing to a ceasefire deal, marking a potential turning point in the ongoing war, CNN reported citing sources. This agreement follows over 460 days of intense hostilities that have resulted in substantial loss of life and humanitarian crises in Gaza.





The initial phase of the ceasefire is set to last for six weeks and will commence on Sunday. During this period, hostilities will be paused, allowing for humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza.





The agreement includes a prisoner exchange, where Hamas is expected to release 33 Israeli hostages, including women and children, who were taken during the October 7 attacks. In return, Israel will release approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including a significant number serving life sentences.





A substantial increase in humanitarian assistance to Gaza is also part of the deal. This is critical given the extensive destruction and displacement caused by the conflict, with many Palestinians currently living in makeshift shelters.





Phased Approach: The agreement outlines a multi-phase plan:





Phase One: Focuses on the immediate ceasefire and initial hostage releases.





Phase Two: Will begin after two weeks, aiming for further releases of hostages and a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from densely populated areas in Gaza.





Phase Three: Will address long-term reconstruction efforts in Gaza and the return of any remaining hostages' remains.





The ceasefire comes at a politically sensitive time, just days before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who has emphasized the need for resolution and warned of consequences if hostages are not released. The negotiations were facilitated by mediators from Qatar and the United States, highlighting international involvement in seeking an end to the conflict.





While Hamas has publicly confirmed its acceptance of the deal, Israel's official response is still pending as it awaits approval from its cabinet. Israeli officials have expressed cautious optimism about the agreement's potential to ease tensions and facilitate humanitarian relief in Gaza.





This ceasefire marks the first significant truce since November 2023 and represents a crucial step towards addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza while attempting to restore some level of stability in the region.





