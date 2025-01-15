



India has successfully tested its first indigenous micro-missile system, named Bhargavastra, designed specifically to counter the emerging threat posed by swarm drones. The tests were conducted at the Gopalpur Seaward Firing Ranges on January 12 and 13, 2025, marking a significant advancement in India's defence capabilities.





Key Features of Bhargavastra





Detection and Engagement: Bhargavastra can detect small incoming drones from over 6 kilometers away and neutralize them using guided micro-munitions. The system is capable of hitting designated virtual targets at distances exceeding 2.5 kilometers, demonstrating its effectiveness against drone threats.





Multi-Layered Defence: This system is engineered to provide a multi-layered approach to drone defence, allowing it to engage multiple targets simultaneously. It can fire more than 64 micro missiles at once, making it a formidable option for defending against large-scale drone attacks.





Mobility And Versatility: Designed to be mounted on mobile platforms, Bhargavastra is adaptable for quick deployment across various terrains, including high-altitude areas. This flexibility is crucial for meeting the operational needs of the Indian Armed Forces.





Integration with Existing Systems: The Bhargavastra system features advanced Command-and-Control capabilities that can integrate with existing military networks, enhancing situational awareness and operational efficiency during engagements.





Development And Future Prospects





Developed by Economic Explosives Ltd (a subsidiary of Solar Group), Bhargavastra represents a significant leap in counter-drone technology. Its design addresses the growing challenge posed by low-cost drones used in swarm configurations, which are increasingly being utilized in modern warfare.





The successful tests were witnessed by senior Army officials and are expected to lead to more extensive evaluations throughout the year, paving the way for its eventual induction into the armed forces. As drone warfare evolves, systems like Bhargavastra will play a crucial role in maintaining air defence integrity against diverse aerial threats.







