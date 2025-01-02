



He said ISRO start the new Year with is historic 100th Mission from the spaceport of Sriharikota when it would launch NVS-02 part of NAVIC constellation in mid-January and the Vyommitra mission, sending a female humanoid robot which will undertake astronaut-like tasks for the Gaganyaan mission un February, besides a crew escape mission, a PIB release said.





It would be followed by the launch of the world’s expensive ₹12,500 crore Indo-US NASA-ISRO’s Earth observation NISAR satellite for mobile communication in February 2025.





He also highlighted the achievements in 2024, such as the Aditya L1 solar mission and the launch of satellites for international clients.





About the December Spadex Mission launched using PSLV-C60, Dr Jitendra said it marked a ground breaking achievement, placing India on par with global leaders in space docking technology.





Hailing the mission as a milestone, he said, the SPADEX mission is a pivotal project by ISRO aimed at developing and demonstrating technologies for spacecraft rendezvous, docking, and undocking using two small satellites.





These capabilities are critical for future missions, including satellite servicing, space station operations, and interplanetary exploration, he said.





The primary objectives of SPADEX, include Demonstrating technology for spacecraft rendezvous and docking, Showcasing controllability in docked conditions to extend the life of target spacecraft and Testing power transfer between docked satellites.





The mission also includes post-docking activities, with spacecraft conducting independent payload operations.





According to Dr. Jitendra Singh the docking is expected to occur on January 7, 2025, at noon.





He also highlighted a significant collaboration between the Department of Biotechnology and ISRO to explore the application of biology in Space.





“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India will lead in ‘Space-Biology’ by studying physiological changes in space environments,” he said.





According to Dr. Singh, the space economy—valued at USD 8.4 billion in 2023—is projected to grow by five times to USD 44 billion by 2033.





Investments in the sector reached ₹1,000 crore in 2023 alone, placing India as a frontline player globally.





India’s space sector has emerged as a significant foreign exchange earner.





Of the USD 220 million earned through launching foreign satellites, USD 187 million—85% of the total—was generated in the last eight years.





Countries benefiting from ISRO’s services include the USA, France, Japan, and more, the Union Minister said.





Reflecting on the transformation of India’s space journey, Dr. Jitendra Singh credited Mr Modi for liberating the sector from a “veil of secrecy” that limited resources and innovation for decades.





He noted the pivotal role of the 2023 New Space Policy, which for the first time allowed private sector participation in ISRO’s activities.





This policy has led to a surge in space startups, growing from a single-digit count in 2021 to nearly 300 in 2023. Notable startups include AgniKul Cosmos, which established a private launchpad on ISRO premises, and Skyroot, which executed India’s first private sub-orbital launch. “These startups are reinforcing ISRO’s infrastructure and attracting global attention from companies like SpaceX,” Dr. Singh said.





He said the diverse applications of space technologies in agriculture, defense, water resource management, smart cities, and infrastructure development. Initiatives like Mission Mausam for weather forecasting demonstrate the impact of India’s growing space capabilities.





Expressing expressed optimism about India’s space sector, the Minister said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India’s space and science capabilities are at their peak.





The upcoming years will witness unparalleled achievements and contributions to global space exploration,” he added.





PIB







