



In 2024, India's foreign policy was characterized by a strong commitment to positioning the country as a Vishwabandhu, or a friend to the world, as articulated by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. This year marked significant diplomatic engagements and strategic partnerships that enhanced India's global standing amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges.





The re-election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided stability and continuity in India's assertive foreign policy, reinforcing its multi-alignment strategy and commitment to the principles of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) and Vishwabandhu.





Modi's extensive international travels in 2024 included visits to key nations such as the United States, where he addressed Congress, and other significant countries like Russia, Ukraine, and various Gulf states. These visits were aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing India's influence globally.





Focus on global south, India emphasized its role in supporting the Global South, sharing capabilities particularly with developing nations. This approach was evident in engagements that fostered deeper ties with countries in Africa and the Middle East.





The other important focus was on strategic partnerships. Notable developments included a historic agreement with the U.S. on defence technologies and a focus on maritime security with Nigeria. Modi's visit to Ukraine underscored India's commitment to global peace.





A significant diplomatic breakthrough occurred with an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, following years of tension. This was complemented by a meeting between Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit.





India has strong commitment to peace and prosperity. Throughout 2024, India maintained its focus on promoting peace and prosperity in its neighbourhood while continuing to amplify the voice of the Global South in international forums. This was highlighted during Modi's swearing-in ceremony attended by leaders from neighbouring countries.





2024 was a pivotal year for India’s foreign policy, marked by proactive diplomacy that not only positioned Bharat as a Vishwabandhu but also reinforced its role as a key player on the global stage amidst complex geopolitical dynamics.





