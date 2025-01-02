



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has emphasized the need for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to enhance its integration with start-ups and set an ambitious target of completing 100 projects within a year. This directive was made during a recent address where he urged each DRDO lab to identify 2-3 critical projects that should be finalized by 2025.





Singh's call for increased collaboration with startups is part of a broader initiative to foster innovation within India's defense sector. He highlighted the importance of private sector participation, stating that the government is committed to supporting efforts that transform India into a hub for defense technology and innovation. The minister noted that the Technology Development Fund (TDF), which provides substantial financial support for defense R&D, has already facilitated the sanctioning of 79 projects since its inception, with successful technology development in 18 of those projects.





In conjunction with these efforts, Singh launched the "Dare to Dream 5.0" initiative aimed at encouraging innovators and startups to propose transformative ideas for defense applications. This initiative is expected to generate cutting-edge solutions that contribute to India's goal of achieving self-reliance in defense technologies.





Overall, Singh's remarks underscore a strategic shift towards leveraging the capabilities of start-ups and private firms in enhancing India's defence capabilities and technological advancements.





Agency







