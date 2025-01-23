



The Indian Defence Ministry has invited Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) to negotiate what is expected to be India's largest defence deal, valued at over ₹70,000 crore. This negotiation is scheduled for January 27, 2025.





The deal involves the construction of six advanced submarines under Project 75(I), which aims to enhance the Indian Navy's capabilities amid regional security challenges, particularly from China and Pakistan.





MDL's invitation follows the opening of their commercial bid on January 16, 2025, which was part of a tender process where they emerged as the sole compliant bidder after the Ministry rejected a proposal from Larsen and Toubro (L&T) for not meeting the Navy's requirements.





The submarines are expected to feature advanced capabilities, including the ability to operate underwater for extended periods—up to three weeks.





The submarines will be developed in collaboration with ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems of Germany, building on MDL's previous experience with Scorpene-class submarines.





This negotiation marks a critical step in India's efforts to bolster its indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and ensure self-reliance in military equipment production.





