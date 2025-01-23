The Ministry of Defence has advanced its submarine procurement plan, with Mazagon Dockyards Limited (MDL) emerging as the sole remaining contender for the Project 75 India (P-75I) submarine acquisition project.





Key Details of the Submarine Project





Project Scope: Construction of six next-generation conventional submarines in India





Estimated Value: ₹43,000-70,000 crore





Partnership: MDL With ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS)





Technology Transfer: High degree of indigenous content, targeting 60% local manufacturing





Project Highlights





The submarines will feature an Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system





Capability to stay underwater for up to two weeks





First submarine expected to enter service approximately seven years after contract signing





Elimination of Competitor





Larsen & Toubro (L&T), partnered with Navantia, was disqualified for not meeting the Indian Navy's requirements. Specifically, L&T's air independent propulsion system was deemed inadequate as it was not sea-proven.





The project is part of India's strategic efforts to modernize its naval capabilities, particularly in response to growing concerns about naval expansions by China and maritime activities in the region.





Agencies







