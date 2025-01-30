



During a recent interaction at Hansraj College in New Delhi, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar characterized former President Donald Trump as an "American nationalist" and expressed optimism about the current state of India-U.S. relations. Jaishankar noted that Trump's focus on American interests aligns with a broader trend where the U.S. has historically taken on global responsibilities, which he believes may need re-evaluation for the benefit of American citizens.





Jaishankar highlighted the positive nature of his recent visit to the U.S., where he attended Trump's swearing-in ceremony, and remarked on the good treatment he received, suggesting that this reflects a cordial relationship between the two nations. He emphasized that there are no significant negative policies affecting India in the bilateral context, and he is confident that Trump will implement changes that could benefit both countries.





Furthermore, Jaishankar underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong personal rapport with Trump, indicating that their interactions have been constructive. He mentioned that while there may be some differences in perspectives on certain issues, many areas align with shared interests, reinforcing the notion of a solid partnership between India and the U.S.





