



On January 30, 2025, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar participated in the interactive program "Youth for a Viksit Bharat" at Hansraj College, New Delhi. During the event, he emphasized the pivotal role of youth in shaping a developed India, or "Viksit Bharat." Jaishankar stated, "Without youth, there is no Viksit Bharat," highlighting that India's previous development models have not kept pace with advancements made by other Asian nations like Japan, Korea, and China.





Jaishankar discussed the necessity for a modern approach to governance and policy-making to foster growth and development. He pointed out that Delhi, as the capital, plays a crucial role in setting standards for national development, asserting that "Viksit Rajdhani, Viksit Delhi, is central to Viksit Bharat".





In addition to discussing youth engagement in national progress, Jaishankar reflected on his political journey and the leadership style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He praised Modi as a "tough" and "motivational" leader who empowers his team to execute their responsibilities effectively. He cited the successful evacuation of Indians from Ukraine as an example of Modi's leadership approach that motivates rather than merely instructs.





ANI







