



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is currently on a four-day visit to Japan, focusing on attracting investments to his state. On January 30, 2025, he visited the Panasonic Energy facility in Osaka, where he engaged in discussions about potential investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.





This visit is part of a broader initiative to showcase the state's industrial potential and invite Japanese companies to invest in various sectors.





During his visit, Yadav met with officials from Panasonic Energy and participated in discussions aimed at enhancing collaboration between Madhya Pradesh and Japanese businesses. He emphasised the state's commitment to promoting investment, innovation, and sustainable development.





The discussions at Panasonic Energy are expected to contribute to the upcoming Global Investors Summit scheduled for February 24-25, 2025, in Bhopal, where Japan will be a partner country.





Yadav's itinerary also included meetings with other significant entities such as Sysmex Corporation and participation in an interactive roadshow themed "Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh," which aims to attract Japanese investors by highlighting the state's favourable business environment and strategic initiatives.





ANI







