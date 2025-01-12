



External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump, scheduled for January 20, 2025. This event marks Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the United States and is notable for being the first time foreign leaders will attend a U.S. presidential swearing-in ceremony.





Jaishankar's participation comes at the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, and during his visit, he is expected to hold meetings with key representatives of the incoming administration, as well as other dignitaries attending the ceremony. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that this visit underscores the strengthening diplomatic ties between India and the United States.





The inauguration will take place at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., following traditional protocols including an oath-taking ceremony and an inaugural address.





ANI







