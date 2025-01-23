



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently addressed the status of trade relations between India and Pakistan, clarifying that India has not halted trade with its neighbour.





Instead, he emphasized that the disruption in trade is primarily due to decisions made by Pakistan itself in 2019, following India's revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Jaishankar stated, “We did not stop trade; it was Pakistan that decided to halt it”.





In his remarks, Jaishankar reiterated India's desire for improved bilateral relations but underscored that such ties must be free from terrorism. He indicated that the responsibility for improving relations lies with Pakistan, stating, “The ball is very much in Pakistan's court”. He noted that India maintains an agnostic position on trade, which remains contingent on Pakistan's actions regarding terrorism and its historical behaviour.





The minister's comments reflect ongoing complexities in India-Pakistan relations, which have been strained since 2019 due to various geopolitical developments. Jaishankar highlighted the need for a significant change in Pakistan's approach for any meaningful dialogue or improvement in trade relations to occur.





ANI







