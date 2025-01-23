



Donald Trump has recently called for an immediate end to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, emphasising his desire not to harm Russia while threatening significant economic repercussions if a resolution is not reached.





In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated, "I'm not looking to hurt Russia. I love the Russian people, and always had a very good relationship with President Putin".





He referred to the historical support Russia provided during World War II and expressed concern for its struggling economy, urging Putin to "settle now" to avoid worsening conditions.





Trump warned that if a deal is not made soon, he would have "no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States" and other countries. He characterized the war as "ridiculous" and claimed it would not have started if he were president, suggesting that he could resolve the situation quickly if re-elected.





In response to Trump's statements, Russian officials have indicated that any potential agreement would need to address the root causes of the conflict rather than simply ending hostilities.





ANI







