



Jake Sullivan, the U.S. National Security Advisor, is scheduled to visit India on January 5-6, 2025. This visit marks his last official trip to India as part of the Biden administration. Sullivan will hold discussions with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, focusing on a range of critical issues including:





The talks will cover advancements in defence, strategic technology, and space cooperation.





Discussions will also address security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly in relation to China's influence and infrastructure projects affecting downstream countries like India.





Sullivan is set to give a speech at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, emphasizing the U.S.-India partnership under the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), which aims to enhance collaboration in innovation and technology.





This visit is significant as it reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen U.S.-India relations amid a changing geopolitical landscape, especially with the impending transition to a new administration in the U.S..





