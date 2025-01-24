



India and Japan are poised to launch the latest Shinkansen E10 bullet train, also known as the Alfa-X, simultaneously by the year 2029-30. This advanced model represents a significant upgrade from the previously planned E5 model, with the E10 capable of reaching speeds of up to 400 km/h, compared to the E5's maximum speed of 320 km/h.





Project Overview





Launch Timeline: The Shinkansen E10 is scheduled for simultaneous introduction in both countries during 2029-30.





Initial Operations: Before the E10's debut, India will operate its indigenously developed high-speed trains on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai corridor starting in 2027. These local trains will have a top speed of 280 km/h.





Infrastructure Development: Key infrastructure for this corridor includes a 21-km undersea tunnel and various viaducts, with substantial progress already made. The entire project is expected to be completed by 2028-30.





About Shinkansen E10 Alfa-X





The Alfa-X prototype was unveiled in May 2019 and has been undergoing extensive testing on the Tohoku Shinkansen line. It has already achieved test speeds of up to 400 km/h, making it one of the fastest trains in the world during trials. The introduction of the E10 will mark a historic moment for both countries as they enhance their rail infrastructure and connectivity.





This ambitious project not only aims to revolutionize rail travel between key cities in India but also symbolizes a significant partnership in technological advancement between India and Japan.





Specifications



Maximum Speed: 400 km/h (250 mph) Length: 24.5 m (intermediate cars), 26.25 m (end cars) Width: 3.35 m Height: 3.7 m Traction System: 500 kW motors (4 per car) Power Output: 12 MW (16,092 hp) Electric System: 25 kV AC 50 Hz Overhead catenary Track Gauge: 1,435 mm standard gauge





Financial Collaboration





The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor is a collaborative effort between India and Japan, with funding primarily sourced from a long-term loan provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). This loan covers approximately 80% of the project cost at an exceptionally low interest rate of 0.1% per annum.





Technological Adaptations





Japan is assisting in adapting the E10 model to meet Indian conditions, which includes enhancements such as increased luggage capacity and modifications for better performance in extreme temperatures and dusty environments.





The introduction of the Shinkansen E10 bullet train marks a historic step in high-speed rail technology, reflecting deepening cooperation between India and Japan. This project not only aims to revolutionize travel between Mumbai and Ahmedabad but also sets a precedent for future high-speed rail initiatives globally.





