



India and Pakistan, both nuclear powers, maintain a tense military presence along their borders, particularly in the Kashmir region, which is often described as one of the world's most volatile areas. Despite ongoing tensions, these nations adhere to a significant framework of agreements aimed at preventing nuclear conflict.





Non-Attack Agreement





The cornerstone of their nuclear safety framework is the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack Against Nuclear Installations and Facilities, signed on December 31, 1988, and effective from January 27, 1991. This agreement prohibits either country from attacking the other's nuclear facilities and mandates annual exchanges of lists detailing these installations. The first exchange occurred on January 1, 1992, and the most recent took place on January 1, 2025.





Provisions of The Agreement





Exchange of Lists: Both countries must inform each other about their nuclear installations annually on January 1.





Definition of Nuclear Facilities: The agreement covers various types of nuclear installations, including reactors and facilities for uranium enrichment and fuel fabrication.





Confidence-Building Measure: It serves as a confidence-building measure to prevent surprise attacks and promote dialogue between the nations.





The ongoing military buildup and hostile relations between India and Pakistan are exacerbated by issues such as territorial disputes over Kashmir and incidents of cross-border terrorism. However, the adherence to the Non-Attack Agreement reflects a mutual recognition of the catastrophic consequences that a nuclear conflict would entail. This framework not only aims to prevent direct military confrontation but also facilitates limited cooperation through humanitarian gestures such as prisoner exchanges, primarily involving fishermen caught in territorial waters.





India and Pakistan remain locked in a complex geopolitical rivalry, their commitment to nuclear safety agreements illustrates an effort to manage their relationship amidst significant tensions.





