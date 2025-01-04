



Three soldiers were killed, and two others were injured when an Indian Army vehicle fell into a gorge in Bandipora district, Jammu and Kashmir, on January 4, 2025. The incident occurred while the vehicle was part of a convoy traveling from the Army's Arin camp towards Bandipora. Due to inclement weather and poor visibility, the vehicle skidded off the road and plunged approximately 200 feet into a gorge near SK Bala.





The accident resulted in immediate rescue efforts, with local residents assisting in evacuating the injured soldiers. Medical personnel reported that two soldiers were declared dead upon arrival at the District Hospital in Bandipora, while another soldier succumbed to injuries shortly after being referred to a higher medical facility in Srinagar. The area is known for its challenging driving conditions, particularly during adverse weather, which has previously been the site of other serious accidents.





The Indian Army expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased soldiers and acknowledged the support from local citizens during the rescue operation.





