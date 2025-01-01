



On January 1, 2025, India and Pakistan conducted their annual exchange of lists detailing their nuclear installations, a practice established under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities. This agreement was signed in December 1988 and has been in effect since January 1991. The exchange is intended to prevent attacks on each other's nuclear facilities during times of conflict.





The lists were simultaneously exchanged through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad, marking the 34th consecutive year of this tradition, which began in 1992. Despite ongoing tensions between the two nations—rooted largely in territorial disputes over Kashmir and historical conflicts—the exchange of nuclear facility information remains a critical component of their bilateral relations, aimed at promoting stability and reducing the risk of nuclear confrontation.





In addition to the nuclear installations, India and Pakistan also exchanged lists of civilian prisoners held in each other's custody. This included India's request for the repatriation of 183 Indian nationals who have completed their prison terms and a plea for immediate consular access to additional prisoners. Conversely, Pakistan provided details about its own prisoners held in India.





These exchanges signify an ongoing commitment to maintaining dialogue and managing tensions, even amidst strained relations.





