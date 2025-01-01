



ISRO is set to achieve a significant milestone with the upcoming launch of the NVS-02 satellite, marking its 100th mission from India. This event is scheduled for January 2025, although the exact date has not yet been disclosed. The launch will be conducted using the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mk-II, specifically designated as GSLV-F15/NVS-02.





The NVS-02 satellite is part of India's Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system, which functions similarly to GPS. It aims to enhance India's navigation capabilities across various applications, including military operations, agriculture, and emergency services.





This mission will not only be a landmark for ISRO but also contribute to the broader capabilities of India's satellite navigation system. The NVS-02 will be the second in a series of second-generation navigation satellites, following NVS-01, which was launched in May 2023.





The NVS-02 satellite, which is part of India's Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system, aims to enhance satellite navigation services across India and surrounding regions.

This satellite follows the successful deployment of NVS-01 in May 2023, which introduced advanced capabilities to the NavIC system, including an indigenous atomic clock and L1 band signals for improved coverage.





ISRO Chairman S. Somanath announced this significant event following the successful completion of the PSLV-C60 mission, which was the 99th launch from Sriharikota.





ISRO has an ambitious line-up for 2025, which includes several other significant missions beyond the NVS-02 launch.





These include:





Chandrayaan-4: A lunar exploration mission.





Gaganyaan: India's first crewed spaceflight mission, which will feature a humanoid robot named Vyommitra in its initial phases.





NISAR: A joint Earth observation satellite with NASA, expected to launch later in the year.





This milestone reflects ISRO's ongoing commitment to advancing India's position in space exploration and technology, following a successful year in 2024 where it completed 15 missions.





ISRO News







