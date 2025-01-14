



The Indian Army is on track to finalize a significant deal for the procurement of 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) platforms, which are indigenously developed 155mm howitzers. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi announced during a press conference that the contract is expected to be signed by March 2025, with an estimated cost of around ₹8,000 crore.





The ATAGS, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Bharat Forge and the TATA Group, is designed to enhance India's artillery capabilities.





The procurement process has progressed to contract negotiations between Bharat Forge and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) after a thorough technical evaluation and bid opening.





Bharat Forge emerged as the lowest bidder, and it is anticipated that 60% of the contract will be awarded to them, while the remaining 40% may go to TATA if they match Bharat Forge's pricing.





The ATAGS boasts a firing range of 35 to 45 kilometers, which can extend up to 47 kilometers based on ammunition type. This acquisition aligns with the Indian Army's broader strategy of modernizing its artillery systems and promoting self-reliance in defence manufacturing, in line with the government's "Atmanirbharta" initiative.





General Dwivedi also highlighted ongoing developments in other artillery systems, including extended-range ammunition for the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket system, further indicating a commitment to enhancing indigenous military capabilities.





Agencies







