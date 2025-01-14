



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to commission three advanced naval combatants on January 15, 2025, at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The commissioning ceremony will begin at approximately 10:30 AM and will feature the following vessels:





INS Surat





INS Surat is set to be commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 15, 2025. It is the fourth and final ship of the Project 15B Guided Missile Destroyer program, representing a significant advancement in India's naval capabilities.





This destroyer is the largest and most sophisticated in the world, being the fourth ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project. It boasts 75% indigenous content and is equipped with state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and network-centric capabilities.





Displacement: 7,400 tons

Length: 164 meters

Speed: Capable of exceeding 30 knots (approximately 56 km/h)

Range: Over 7,500 kilometers

Indigenous Content: Approximately 75%





Technological Features





Propulsion: Powered by four gas turbines, delivering a total of 64,000 horsepower.





Armament: Equipped with advanced weapon systems including surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles, medium and close-range guns, anti-submarine torpedoes, and rockets.





Sensors And Systems: Features cutting-edge radars, sonars, electronic warfare systems, and an Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) for enhanced operational efficiency.





AI Capabilities: Notably, INS Surat is the Indian Navy's first AI-enabled warship, utilizing indigenously developed AI solutions to improve its operational capabilities.





INS Nilgiri





INS Nilgiri incorporates advanced stealth features that minimize its radar cross-section, making it challenging for enemy forces to detect. This design is a derivative of the Shivalik-class frigates but includes enhancements for survivability and manoeuvrability.





Armament: The frigate is equipped with a variety of weaponry, including surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missiles, a naval gun, and advanced torpedo systems. This enables it to conduct anti-submarine, anti-air, and anti-surface warfare operations effectively.





Propulsion And Speed: It features a robust propulsion system that allows for high speeds while maintaining fuel efficiency. The ship can reach speeds of up to 32 knots (approximately 59 km/h)





Operational Versatility: INS Nilgiri can operate helicopters, enhancing its versatility in various maritime operations. It also boasts advanced electronic warfare systems and integrated combat management systems for superior situational awareness.





INS Vaghsheer





INS Vagsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the Kalvari-class for the Indian Navy, is set to be officially commissioned on January 15, 2025. This submarine was launched on April 20, 2022, and has been undergoing sea trials since May 2023. Originally expected to join the fleet by early 2024, its induction has faced delays, now anticipated for November or December 2024 due to the integration and testing of indigenous technologies.





Type: Diesel-electric attack submarine

Class: Kalvari-class (Scorpène design)

Length: 67.5 meters

Beam: 6.2 meters

Draught: 5.8 meters

Maximum Speed: 11 knots (20 km/h) surfaced; 20 knots (37 km/h) submerged

Endurance: Up to 50 days

Test Depth: 350 meters (1,150 feet)

Armament: Capable of carrying up to 18 torpedoes or Exocet anti-ship missiles





Armed with wire-guided torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, and advanced sonar systems, the submarine also features modular construction, allowing for future upgrades such as the integration of Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology.





Following the naval commissioning, PM Modi will inaugurate the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple, an ISKCON initiative located in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, at around 3:30 PM. This temple complex spans nine acres and aims to promote peace and universal brotherhood through Vedic teachings.





