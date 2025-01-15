The NAG-MK-2, India's indigenously developed third-generation anti-tank guided missile, is now ready for induction into the Indian Army following successful field evaluation trials conducted at the Pokhran Field Range in Rajasthan. These trials, which took place on January 13, 2025, confirmed that the missile system effectively hit all designated targets at both maximum and minimum ranges, validating its operational capabilities.

Key Features of NAG-MK-2

Tandem HEAT Warhead: The missile is equipped with a tandem high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) warhead, which is designed to penetrate modern armoured vehicles, including those with explosive reactive armour (ERA).





Top-Attack Capability: NAG-MK-2 can engage targets from above, targeting the most vulnerable parts of armoured vehicles, which increases its effectiveness against modern tanks.





Performance: The NAG-MK-2 can neutralize modern armoured threats, including those equipped with explosive reactive armour (ERA). It is capable of striking targets up to 4 kilometers away within approximately 17 to 18 seconds, traveling at speeds of around 230 meters per second.





Guidance System: It utilizes a passive homing guidance system with an imaging infrared (IIR) seeker, ensuring high accuracy and reliability in various battlefield conditions.





Operational Range: The missile has a maximum range of approximately 7 to 10 kilometers and a minimum range of about 500 meters, making it versatile for different combat scenarios.





Speed and Manoeuvrability: NAG-MK-2 travels at speeds between 220 to 230 meters per second and features a jet vane control (JVC) system that enhances its manoeuvrability during flight.





Deployment Platforms: It is designed for deployment from the upgraded NAG Missile Carrier (NAMICA), which enhances battlefield mobility and allows for rapid response in combat situations.