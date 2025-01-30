



On January 30, 2025, the Indian High Commission in the UK hosted a grand reception at the historic Guildhall in London to celebrate India's 76th Republic Day. This event attracted over 800 guests, including prominent members of the Indian diaspora, British politicians, and influential figures dedicated to enhancing India-UK relations.





Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, delivered remarks emphasizing the significance of Republic Day and India's status as the world's largest democracy. He noted, "India's Republic Day reminds us of the world's largest democracy continuing to thrive".





Vikram Doraiswami, the Indian High Commissioner to the UK, reflected on 75 years of India's Constitution and its role in fostering democracy and citizenship. He stated that India's partnership with the UK is both "natural and obvious," citing deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between the two nations.





The reception served as a platform for discussions on various themes, particularly technology, where India's leadership in artificial intelligence was highlighted as a potential area for collaboration.





The event underscored India's commitment to fostering international partnerships and showcased its achievements since gaining independence. It also aimed to strengthen diplomatic ties between India and the UK amidst global challenges.





