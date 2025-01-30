



Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna and Republican lawmaker Rich McCormick have been appointed as co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans in the U.S. House of Representatives. This announcement was made on January 29, 2025, highlighting a bipartisan effort to strengthen U.S.-India relations.





Khanna, a Democrat representing California's 17th District, and McCormick, a Republican from Georgia, will lead the caucus together, emphasizing collaboration across party lines to enhance ties with India.





The caucus aims to address various issues, including economic partnerships and defence collaboration between the United States and India, which are considered crucial for both nations in the current geopolitical landscape.





Khanna's connection to India is personal; his grandfather was involved in India's independence movement alongside Mahatma Gandhi. This background informs his commitment to fostering strong U.S.-India relations.





This leadership change reflects a growing recognition of India's role on the global stage and the importance of the Indian American community in U.S. politics.





ANI







