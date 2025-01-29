



Indonesia is actively pursuing collaboration with India regarding aircraft carrier construction capabilities, alongside negotiations for the acquisition of BrahMos missiles. Recent discussions between officials from both nations have highlighted Indonesia's interest in India's expertise in building aircraft carriers, a capability that only a few countries possess.





Indonesia has initiated talks to acquire the BrahMos supersonic missile system, which is a joint venture between India and Russia. Although no formal agreement has been finalised yet, discussions are ongoing, and a high-level Indonesian defence delegation is expected to visit India soon to further these negotiations. The deal's approval is contingent upon obtaining consent from Russia due to the missile's dual-national technology.





Alongside the missile deal, Indonesian officials have expressed a strong desire to collaborate with India on aircraft carrier construction. This interest aligns with Indonesia's broader military modernization strategy aimed at enhancing its naval capabilities amid growing regional security concerns.





The discussions gained momentum during the recent state visit of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to India, where he attended India's Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest. This visit underscored the commitment of both countries to strengthen their defence ties and explore various avenues for military cooperation.





The potential collaboration on aircraft carriers and missile systems reflects Indonesia's strategic intent to bolster its military capabilities in response to evolving security dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region. By partnering with India, Indonesia aims to enhance its defence infrastructure while also benefiting from India's advanced shipbuilding technology and experience in military manufacturing.





