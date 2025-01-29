File Photo of an earlier construction activities by Chinese PLA





China is actively enhancing its military infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India, despite ongoing diplomatic engagements aimed at managing bilateral tensions. This development spans the entire 3,488-kilometer LAC, from eastern Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, and includes the construction of new roads, bridges, helipads, and gun positions.





Reports indicate that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is focusing on bolstering its military capabilities across various sectors of the LAC. Significant activities are noted in regions such as Yangtse in Arunachal Pradesh, where China aims to counter India's tactical advantages by improving access and visibility over Indian positions. The PLA has been upgrading dirt tracks and constructing new roads to facilitate troop movement and enhance logistical support.





The infrastructure expansion is not limited to Arunachal Pradesh; it is part of a broader strategy affecting all sectors of the 3,488-kilometer LAC. Reports highlight similar construction activities in western (Ladakh), central (Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh), and eastern (Sikkim, Arunachal) regions.





Key areas such as Yangtse in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector are witnessing intensified construction activities. This includes building new military camps and a concrete road from the Xiaokang border village towards the LAC. These developments aim to enhance China's tactical capabilities by allowing quicker troop mobilization and providing better visibility over Indian positions.





The PLA is focusing on improving last-mile connectivity, particularly in Tawang and Naku La in north Sikkim. This involves constructing new roads, bridges, helipads, and gun positions to ensure rapid deployment of forces if needed. Satellite imagery has revealed ongoing road construction aimed at providing alternative routes for troop movements.





Despite recent troop disengagements in areas like Depsang and Demchok and high-level diplomatic discussions, China's military infrastructure development has not slowed. Indian defense sources have reiterated that both nations are engaged in infrastructure projects according to existing agreements; however, any deviations by China are being raised through established channels. The ongoing discussions have included broader issues such as resuming the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and reinstating direct flights between the two countries.





The construction of military facilities and improvements in connectivity are seen as efforts by China to solidify its presence along the border. This includes enhancing last-mile connectivity in strategically important areas like Tawang and Naku La, which are critical for rapid troop deployment. The presence of PLA troops remains significant, equipped with heavy weaponry, indicating a sustained military posture despite diplomatic overtures.





Conclusion





The dual approach of infrastructure enhancement alongside diplomatic negotiations reflects China's strategic priorities along its border with India. As both nations continue to develop their respective military capabilities, the potential for friction remains high, especially in contested regions that have historically been flashpoints for conflict.





