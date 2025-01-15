



INS Sarvekshak Completes First Phase of Joint Hydrographic Survey: The Indian Navy's hydrographic survey ship, INS Sarvekshak, has successfully completed the first phase of a joint hydrographic survey in Mauritius. This operation aims to enhance navigational safety in Mauritian waters and strengthen maritime cooperation between India and Mauritius.





During the survey, Mr. R. Sooroojebally, the Commissioner of Police for the Mauritius Police Force, visited INS Sarvekshak to review the progress of the survey work. The ship's commanding officer also met with Anurag Srivastava, India's High Commissioner to Mauritius.





The joint hydrographic survey commenced following a coordination meeting held on December 29, 2024, which involved various stakeholders including the Ministry of Housing and Lands of Mauritius and the Mauritius Hydrographic Service. The initiative is part of India's broader strategy to enhance maritime capabilities in the Indian Ocean region under its SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) vision.





In addition to the survey activities, the crew of INS Sarvekshak participated in community service initiatives and medical camps, furthering goodwill between the two nations.





This collaboration reflects a commitment to regional development and mutual support in maritime affairs.





