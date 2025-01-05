



A significant number of Indian diaspora members from over 50 countries have registered to participate in the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention, scheduled to take place from January 8 to 10, 2025, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The event is organized by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in collaboration with the Government of Odisha and aims to highlight the theme "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat".





As of January 4, 2025, there has been a notable increase in registration requests, with daily registrations exceeding 150, compared to approximately 40-50 a week earlier. The state government anticipates around 3,500 non-resident Indians (NRIs) will attend, contributing to a total expected attendance of approximately 7,500, which includes local participants.





The convention will feature several thematic plenary sessions, focusing on topics such as diaspora youth leadership, sustainable development contributions, and women's leadership within the diaspora. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the event on January 9, with a special virtual address from Christine Carla Kangaloo, President of Trinidad & Tobago. The first day will also include a Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, emphasizing engagement with younger members of the diaspora.





This year's PBD marks a significant milestone as it is the first time Bhubaneswar is hosting this flagship event since its inception in 2003, reflecting India's commitment to strengthening ties with its global diaspora.





