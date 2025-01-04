



Jayant N. Khobragade has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Poland, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on January 2, 2025. He is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer from the 1995 batch and is currently serving as the Ambassador of India to ASEAN.





Khobragade's extensive diplomatic career includes previous postings in various countries, such as Russia, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, and Spain. Notably, he served as India's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic from August 2013 to February 2017, where he played a significant role in enhancing bilateral relations. His appointment to Poland is expected to further strengthen the diplomatic ties between India and Poland.





ANI







