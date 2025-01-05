



At least six people, including members of Pakistan's paramilitary Frontier Corps, were killed in a suicide bombing near Turbat in Balochistan on January 4, 2025. The attack targeted a bus transporting security personnel from Karachi to Turbat, occurring approximately seven kilometers west of the city.





The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group, claimed responsibility for the bombing, asserting that it was part of their ongoing campaign against Pakistani military forces. Initial reports indicated that over 25 individuals sustained injuries in the incident, with local officials confirming the attack was likely a suicide bombing aimed specifically at the paramilitary troops.





The explosion caused significant damage, igniting the bus and affecting nearby vehicles. Eyewitness accounts described chaos at the scene as rescue operations commenced to assist the injured. The BLA's Majeed Brigade, known for carrying out high-profile attacks, has previously been involved in similar incidents targeting military and civilian entities in the region.





This incident is part of a broader trend of increasing violence in Balochistan, where separatist groups have intensified their operations against security forces and infrastructure in pursuit of greater autonomy and control over local resources.





ANI







