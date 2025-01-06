



Dev Pragad, the CEO of Newsweek, has been invited as the Guest of Honour for the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, which will take place on January 8, 2025, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. This event is part of the larger 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention scheduled from January 8 to 10, 2025.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the convention on January 9, with a virtual address from Christine Carla Kangaloo, the President of Trinidad & Tobago, who will serve as the chief guest.





The theme for this year's PBD is "Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat," emphasizing the important role of the Indian diaspora in India's development. The convention will feature thematic sessions on various topics including youth leadership, migrant skills, and sustainable development.





Additionally, President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the valedictory session and present the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards to recognize outstanding contributions by members of the diaspora.





This annual event commemorates Mahatma Gandhi's return to India on January 9, 1915. It serves as a crucial platform for engaging with overseas Indians and facilitating interactions among them, many of whom hold significant influence in their respective countries.





ANI











