



India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly condemned Pakistan's recent airstrikes on Afghanistan, which reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least 46 civilians, including women and children. The airstrikes occurred on December 24, 2024, targeting areas in Afghanistan's Paktika province, and were justified by Pakistan as operations against the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants.





In a statement made on January 6, 2025, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal criticized Pakistan's actions, stating, "We unequivocally condemn any attack on innocent civilians. It is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures". This remark reflects India's long-standing perspective on Pakistan's tendency to deflect accountability for its issues onto neighboring countries.





The airstrikes have heightened tensions between the Taliban regime in Kabul and Islamabad, with the Taliban warning of potential retaliation against what they termed Pakistani aggression. They have also expressed concerns about the violation of Afghan sovereignty during these military operations.





