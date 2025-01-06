



The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) of Bangladesh has issued an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 11 others, including high-ranking officials, due to allegations of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances. This warrant mandates that the authorities arrest and present these individuals before the tribunal by February 12, 2025.





This is the second arrest warrant issued against Hasina, who has been living in India since August 5, 2024, after her government was overthrown amid significant protests. The ICT, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, issued the warrants following petitions from the prosecution. The tribunal has recorded multiple cases against Hasina related to her time in office, including accusations of crimes against humanity stemming from incidents during her regime.





Additionally, the Bangladeshi government has formally requested India for Hasina's extradition, which was confirmed by India's Ministry of External Affairs. The tribunal's actions reflect ongoing tensions and political instability in Bangladesh following Hasina's departure from power.





ANI







