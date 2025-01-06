



North Korea has conducted a ballistic missile launch, marking its first such test in two months, coinciding with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Seoul. The missile was reportedly fired into the eastern sea and traveled approximately 1,100 kilometers (about 685 miles) before landing in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.





This missile test is seen as a provocative act amid ongoing political turmoil in South Korea, where acting President Choi Sang-mok is currently in office following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. Yoon's administration faced significant challenges after his controversial declaration of martial law in December 2024, leading to his suspension from duties. Blinken's visit was intended to reinforce U.S.-South Korea relations and address the North Korean nuclear threat, highlighting the urgency of a strong defence posture against potential provocations from Pyongyang.





In response to the missile launch, South Korea has heightened its military monitoring and is coordinating closely with the United States and Japan to assess any further threats. The global community remains wary of North Korea's military ambitions, particularly as Kim Jong Un has vowed to adopt a more aggressive anti-U.S. stance with the impending inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.











