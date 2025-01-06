



Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's acceptance to be the chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2025, marks a significant milestone in India-Indonesia relations. This will be the fourth time an Indonesian president has held this honour, highlighting the historical and strategic ties between the two nations.





Subianto's visit is anticipated to enhance strategic cooperation and defence ties between India and Indonesia. This aligns with India's Act East policy, which emphasizes stronger engagement with Southeast Asian nations.





The first Republic Day guest was Indonesia's President Sukarno in 1950, symbolizing deep-rooted cultural and political connections. The relationship has evolved significantly over the years, with a focus on maritime cooperation and defence partnerships.





Areas of Cooperation





1. Defence Collaboration





Recent years have seen increased defence ties, including India's participation in defence exhibitions in Indonesia and discussions about arms procurement, particularly the BrahMos missile system.





The Indian Navy's engagement with Indonesia has included joint exercises and port visits, enhancing interoperability in maritime security.





2. Economic Ties





Bilateral trade reached approximately $26.69 billion in 2023-24, making Indonesia one of India's largest trading partners in the ASEAN region. Key exports from India include refined petroleum products and telecommunication equipment, while imports consist mainly of coal and palm oil.





Both nations aim to reach a target of $50 billion in trade by 2025, necessitating renewed discussions on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) that has seen limited progress since 2011.





3. Cultural Connections





The historical ties between India and Indonesia are enriched by shared cultural influences, particularly from Hindu and Buddhist traditions. This cultural diplomacy can be further leveraged to strengthen people-to-people connections.





President Subianto’s participation as the chief guest at India’s Republic Day is not merely ceremonial; it represents an opportunity for both nations to reaffirm their commitment to deepening bilateral ties across various sectors. The upcoming discussions during his visit could pave the way for enhanced cooperation in defence, trade, and cultural exchanges, reinforcing India’s strategic interests in Southeast Asia amidst changing geopolitical dynamics.





