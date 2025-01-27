



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto recently engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing bilateral economic ties, energy security, and infrastructure development. This meeting took place as part of Subianto's state visit to India, where he was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.





Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to achieving a bilateral trade target of $50 billion by 2025. This ambitious goal reflects a significant increase from past trade levels, which stood at approximately $30 billion last year.





The discussions included a focus on defence manufacturing and supply chains, with India pledging support for Indonesia's defence modernization efforts. This includes potential collaborations on advanced military technologies such as the BrahMos missile system.





The leaders agreed to enhance cooperation in renewable energy, recognizing its importance for sustainable development and energy security in both nations.





They explored avenues for collaboration in various sectors, including infrastructure, health, pharmaceuticals, and technology. Specific emphasis was placed on improving market access and diversifying the trade basket to strengthen economic ties.





The talks also covered enhancing cooperation in cybersecurity and maritime security, reflecting shared concerns over regional stability and freedom of navigation in international waters.





PM Modi highlighted Indonesia's role as a crucial partner within the ASEAN framework and the broader Indo-Pacific region. Both leaders expressed their commitment to maintaining a rules-based order and ensuring peace and security in these areas. The meeting not only aimed to solidify economic partnerships but also to foster deeper cultural ties, as 2025 will be celebrated as the India-ASEAN Year of Tourism, promoting greater people-to-people exchanges.





The discussions between PM Modi and President Subianto mark a significant step towards strengthening the multifaceted relationship between India and Indonesia, focusing on trade, defence, energy security, and regional cooperation.





