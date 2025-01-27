India and Indonesia have significantly enhanced their defence cooperation following the ratification of the Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) during Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's state visit to India from January 23-26, 2025. This agreement is expected to deepen bilateral ties and facilitate regular engagements between the defence ministers of both nations, with plans for an early dialogue on defence matters.





Both countries welcomed the ratification of the DCA, which aims to bolster defence ties through shared expertise and experience in defence modernization programs. The leaders emphasized the need for ongoing communication to effectively implement this agreement.





A notable aspect of this cooperation includes plans for cadet exchanges between their respective Naval Academies and National Defence Universities. This initiative aims to foster closer military ties and enhance training opportunities for future leaders in both nations.





The two countries reaffirmed their commitment to continuing joint military exercises, such as the biannual India-Indonesia Coordinated Patrols and other bilateral exercises like Ex Garuda Shakti and Ex Samudra Shakti, which have been ongoing for over two decades.





Indonesia expressed interest in enhancing its domestic defence manufacturing capabilities, recognizing India's advancements in this sector. Both nations agreed to collaborate further through the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC).





This strengthening of defence ties is part of a wider strategy that includes cooperation in various fields such as maritime security, cybersecurity, counter-terrorism, health, and trade. The leaders also discussed enhancing collaboration on regional security mechanisms to ensure safe sea lanes in the Indo-Pacific region.





The discussions included negotiations for Indonesia to acquire India's BrahMos missile system, indicating a deepening military relationship that could see significant arms deals in the near future.





