



Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to various world leaders for their warm wishes on the occasion of India's 76th Republic Day. On January 26, 2025, he publicly acknowledged these greetings through posts on X (formerly Twitter).







Nepal: Modi thanked Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, emphasizing the historical bonds between India and Nepal, stating, "Thank you for your warm wishes... I am confident it will continue to grow in times to come" .





Maldives: In response to President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, he remarked on the longstanding partnership, saying, "Thank you President @MMuizzu for your wishes... We are committed to deepen these bonds of friendship".





Bhutan: Modi expressed appreciation to Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, highlighting the unique partnership, stating, "Thank you my friend PM @tsheringtobgay for your warm wishes... We also greatly value the unique and special partnership".





Thailand: He also thanked Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for her greetings, noting the importance of regional connectivity and cooperation.





Modi's responses reflected a commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties and celebrating shared values among nations.





ANI







