Key Defence Projects





Midget Submarine Program: Sealmatic has supplied essential mechanical seals for this project, showcasing its commitment to enhancing India's naval capabilities





ISO Certifications: The company achieved ISO 19443 certification for nuclear applications and DGQA certification for defence, positioning itself as a leader in mechanical sealing technology within critical sectors.





Financial Outlook





For the financial year 2025, Sealmatic anticipates a 20% year-on-year organic order intake growth, which is expected to enhance operational profitability. This growth is attributed to strong demand across markets in India, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.





Strategic Initiatives





Sealmatic is expanding its presence in various international markets, including the Middle East and Russia, where it has recently opened opportunities due to geopolitical shifts. The company is actively pursuing partnerships and investments in these regions to support Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users.





Commitment To Innovation





Continuous investment in research and development is a cornerstone of Sealmatic's strategy, enabling it to evolve its sealing technologies and meet the growing demands of the defence and nuclear sectors. The company aims to participate in several industrial exhibitions globally to showcase its innovations and capabilities.





These milestones not only reflect Sealmatic's growth trajectory but also contribute significantly to India's defence manufacturing landscape under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





