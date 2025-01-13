



ReOrbit, a Finnish company specialising in software-enabled satellites, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ananth Technologies, an aerospace and defence manufacturer based in India. This agreement, signed on January 7, 2025, aims to explore collaborative opportunities in the design and development of Geostationary Orbit (GEO) communications satellites.





The MoU outlines potential areas for collaboration, including the integration of ReOrbit's advanced software-enabled GEO satellite technology into Ananth Technologies' operations. Additionally, ReOrbit plans to utilize Ananth's manufacturing and assembly, integration, and testing (AIT) facilities.





Sethu Saveda Suvanam, CEO of ReOrbit, emphasized that this partnership represents a significant step towards enhancing satellite communications capabilities and fostering innovation within the Indian New Space industry. Dr. Subba Rao Pavuluri, Chairman of Ananth Technologies, expressed excitement about the partnership's potential to advance satellite capabilities for both companies.





This collaboration underscores a mutual commitment to improving satellite development and deployment standards, particularly in the context of India's growing space sector. Both companies aim to leverage their strengths to enhance operational efficiency and security in satellite communications.





The MoU marks an important milestone for both ReOrbit and Ananth Technologies as they seek to capitalize on the increasing demand for advanced satellite solutions in global communications.





