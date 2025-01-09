



Three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on January 9, 2025. The operation, which began in the morning, involved a joint effort by the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and the CoBRA unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).





The Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vijay Sharma, confirmed the incident and noted that the bodies of the deceased Naxalites have been recovered. He emphasized that this operation is part of ongoing anti-Naxalite efforts in the region, which have intensified following a recent IED blast that killed eight security personnel and a civilian driver on January 6.





During the encounter, security forces also successfully defused two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) that had been planted by Naxalites in Bijapur district. This incident reflects a broader pattern of increased Naxalite activity in Chhattisgarh, where security forces have neutralized nine Naxalites in various operations this year alone.





PTI







