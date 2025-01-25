



Pete Hegseth has been confirmed as the United States Secretary of Defence following a narrow and contentious Senate vote that ended in a 51-50 split. The decisive vote was cast by Vice President JD Vance, who broke the tie after three Republican senators—Mitch McConnell, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins—joined Democrats in opposing Hegseth's nomination due to serious allegations against him, including sexual misconduct and excessive drinking.





The confirmation process was marked by significant drama, with Hegseth facing scrutiny over his qualifications and past behavior. Critics highlighted allegations of infidelity and aggressive conduct towards women, which Murkowski cited as reasons for her dissenting vote. Despite these concerns, Hegseth received strong backing from President Donald Trump, who praised him as an energetic leader.





Hegseth, a former Fox News host and combat veteran, is one of the youngest individuals to assume this role. His confirmation is notable not only for its narrow margin but also because it represents a shift in the Pentagon's leadership priorities, with Hegseth pledging to eliminate Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives within the Department of Defense.





This vote marks a significant moment in U.S. political history, as it is only the second time a vice president has cast a tie-breaking vote for a cabinet nominee, the first being Mike Pence in 2017 for Betsy DeVos.





