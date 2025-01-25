



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come to the defence of Elon Musk amid a controversy surrounding a gesture Musk made during Donald Trump's inauguration, which many critics have likened to a Nazi salute. Netanyahu described Musk as a "great friend of Israel" and asserted that he is being "falsely smeared" in this situation.





In his statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Netanyahu highlighted Musk's support for Israel, particularly following the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023. He noted that Musk had visited Israel after these events and had consistently advocated for Israel's right to defend itself against threats. Netanyahu emphasized that Musk's actions and statements demonstrate his commitment to Israel, stating, "He has since repeatedly and forcefully supported Israel’s right to defend itself against genocidal terrorists".





The controversy erupted after Musk was seen making a hand gesture during Trump's inauguration that some interpreted as a Nazi salute. This interpretation has been met with backlash from various groups, including Jewish organizations and anti-hate advocates. However, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) defended Musk, suggesting that the gesture was merely awkward enthusiasm rather than an intentional salute.





In response to the criticism, Musk dismissed the allegations, stating that the claims are tired and need better arguments. He also made light of the situation with humour on social media. Critics of Netanyahu's defence argue that it reflects a troubling alliance with figures who have been accused of promoting extremist views.





ANI







