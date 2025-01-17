



India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed a desire for India-Bangladesh relations to progress positively, emphasizing the importance of cooperation between the two nations. In a recent statement, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted India's commitment to fostering a "democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive, and inclusive" Bangladesh while reiterating India's position on border fencing as a necessary security measure.





The backdrop to this diplomatic engagement includes ongoing tensions related to border security and fencing. India has summoned Bangladesh's acting high commissioner to address concerns over border management protocols.





The MEA underscored that India's border security measures, including fencing, align with existing agreements between the two countries and are essential for combating cross-border crimes such as smuggling and trafficking.





Despite these efforts, Bangladesh has raised objections, asserting that such measures should involve prior consultations, particularly regarding the construction of defensive structures within 150 meters of the border. This disagreement has intensified amid wider diplomatic strains following the political transition in Bangladesh.





The MEA's recent statements reflect a broader aim to stabilize and enhance bilateral ties through dialogue and mutual understanding, despite the challenges posed by ongoing border issues.





ANI







