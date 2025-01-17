



The inauguration of the new US Consulate in Bangalore on January 17, 2025, was marked by US Ambassador Eric Garcetti's remarks emphasizing the expansion of diplomatic ties between the United States and India. Garcetti stated, "Fulfilled a commitment made by our leaders," highlighting that this development was part of a promise made during Indian Prime Minister Modi's visit to Washington in the previous year.





Garcetti described Bangalore as a city that "breathes the US-India relationship," underscoring its significance as a technological hub and a center for innovation. He noted that while visa services would not be available in the first year, efforts would be made to introduce them soon, reflecting a commitment to enhancing bilateral relations across various sectors including health, aerospace, and finance.





External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also participated in the ceremony, emphasizing the importance of this consulate in fostering collaboration and addressing historical gaps in diplomatic representation. He mentioned plans for India to open its own consulate in Los Angeles, further solidifying mutual ties.





The event was celebrated as a pivotal moment in strengthening US-India relations, with both leaders expressing optimism for future collaboration and engagement between the two nations.





ANI







